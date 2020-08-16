Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives $48.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $43,726.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 83,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $490.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

