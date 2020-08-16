Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.92. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share.

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.55. 99,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,411. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,561.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

