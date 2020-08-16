Aspen Investment Management Inc Makes New $446,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.82.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,122,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,573,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $409.75 and its 200 day moving average is $319.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $468.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

