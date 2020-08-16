Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 400 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.15. 3,391,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,192,538. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

