Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $150.09. 1,537,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

