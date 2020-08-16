Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 230 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 560.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,557,000 after purchasing an additional 918,007 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

