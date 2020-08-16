Aspen Investment Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. 9,409,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,359,725. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

