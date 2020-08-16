AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,856 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $25,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,658. The stock has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.