Atlas Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $7.56 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and $620,260.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00159653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.00 or 0.01867919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00197192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00130021 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

