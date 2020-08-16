Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in March

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF remained flat at $$7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

