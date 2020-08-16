Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 308.50% from the company’s previous close.

AXGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axovant Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 10,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,298. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $8.08.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. Analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pavan Cheruvu acquired 37,500 shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,470.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande acquired 10,000 shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $2,493,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

