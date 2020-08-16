Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $10.84 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

