Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZRE. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

AZRE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 84,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 38.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.3% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

