Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,770,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 21,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBD. Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,307,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,142,117. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 220,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,128,000 after buying an additional 1,318,333 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 590,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 201.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 58,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

