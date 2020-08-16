BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Short Interest Up 19.5% in January

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BBX Capital by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 474,265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 22,419.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 435,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 415,740 shares during the period. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 1,380.3% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 257,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 156,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBX. TheStreet lowered BBX Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on BBX Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

NYSE BBX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.18 million, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. BBX Capital has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $25.45.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($1.11). BBX Capital had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Research analysts expect that BBX Capital will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.