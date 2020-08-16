Bethereum Price Hits $0.0004 (BETHER)

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Bethereum has a market capitalization of $242,139.42 and approximately $210.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bethereum has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. One Bethereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00159632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.05 or 0.01852351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00199543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00129022 BTC.

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,403,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bethereum is medium.com/bethereum . Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bethereum is www.bethereum.com

Bethereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bethereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bethereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

