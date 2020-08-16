Bezop (BEZ) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, LATOKEN, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. During the last week, Bezop has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezop has a market capitalization of $158,787.29 and $71.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00159653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.00 or 0.01867919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00197192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00130021 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

