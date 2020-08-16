Binance USD (BUSD) Price Down 0% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Binance USD has a market cap of $188.86 million and approximately $222.65 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00040653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.59 or 0.05834543 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003254 BTC.

