Binance USD (BUSD) Price Down 0% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Binance USD has a market cap of $188.86 million and approximately $222.65 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00040653 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.59 or 0.05834543 BTC.
- Aave (LEND) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004339 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002635 BTC.
- Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015518 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050153 BTC.
- Ren (REN) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003254 BTC.
About Binance USD
.
Binance USD Token Trading
Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
