BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PHGE traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,709. BiomX has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from dysbiosis of the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

