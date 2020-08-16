Birdchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $34,033.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Birdchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $123,178.53 and approximately $34,033.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00159632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.05 or 0.01852351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00199543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00129022 BTC.

Birdchain Token Profile

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,250,433 tokens. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

