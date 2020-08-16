Bitcore (BTX) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $4,437.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002461 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Exrates and QBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,825.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.91 or 0.03627022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.00 or 0.02553806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00518498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00765104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00705521 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00016024 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,378,184 coins and its circulating supply is 17,877,225 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.