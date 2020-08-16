BitTube (TUBE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,959.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre. BitTube has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $17,959.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00764719 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 279,230,957 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

