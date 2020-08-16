BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 179,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,396,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,627 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 44,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.65. 182,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

