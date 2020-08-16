BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.24% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSU. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,166,000 after purchasing an additional 185,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,463,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 55.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 508,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 122.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 308,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 169,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 70,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,155. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.0711 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

