BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $588.46. The stock had a trading volume of 316,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $566.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $605.72. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

