Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stake Boosted by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,048,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,355,000 after acquiring an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after purchasing an additional 447,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. 1,713,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.67.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

