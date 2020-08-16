BLOCKv Market Capitalization Achieves $7.09 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $770,705.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00040706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $690.75 or 0.05841270 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015520 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003276 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

VEE is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

