Blume Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL traded down $12.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,504.63. 1,095,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,490.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,378.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

