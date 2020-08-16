BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc (NYSE:DMB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc has decreased its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

