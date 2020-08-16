Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,667.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 100.0% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 548,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPFH stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.32. 377,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,702. The company has a market cap of $530.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.76 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.