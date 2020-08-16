Brokerages Anticipate Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. Addus Homecare posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Addus Homecare.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 113,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,133. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.90. Addus Homecare has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $106.98.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $226,288.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $44,773,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,319 shares of company stock valued at $45,593,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth $706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth $7,553,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus Homecare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.