Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post $119.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.78 million to $120.60 million. CRA International posted sales of $115.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $489.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $488.90 million to $490.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $509.19 million, with estimates ranging from $496.76 million to $521.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRAI shares. BidaskClub downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other CRA International news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $45,219.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $358,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CRA International by 45.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRAI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,321. The stock has a market cap of $363.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. CRA International has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.