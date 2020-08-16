Brokerages Anticipate Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Endo International reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENDP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.16. 2,439,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,868. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $760.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Endo International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

