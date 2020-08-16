Brokerages Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.37. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $352.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.86. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

