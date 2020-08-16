Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.62. NBT Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $949,200. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 33,207 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

NBTB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 163,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.64. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.