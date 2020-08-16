Brokerages Anticipate PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) will post $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings. PS Business Parks posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PS Business Parks.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%.

Several research firms have commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $311,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 75,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,194,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.89. The company had a trading volume of 184,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,521. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $192.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day moving average is $138.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.