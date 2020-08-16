Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.35). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($5.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.10) to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.22.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $5,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $135,502.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,282 shares of company stock valued at $9,259,518 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 482,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,810. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.32. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

