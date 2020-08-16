Brokerages Expect American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. American Assets Trust posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

AAT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,490. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

