Brokerages Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.81. Belden reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.19 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDC. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Shares of Belden stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 203,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 28.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

