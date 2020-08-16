Brokerages Expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to Post $0.96 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Centene also posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,861 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,399,000 after purchasing an additional 369,887 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Centene by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 303,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 82,637 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.64. 2,059,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,015,575. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.