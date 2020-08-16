Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will report sales of $31.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.96 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $29.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $125.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $127.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.70 million to $139.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

CLPR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 456,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,683 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 65,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,133. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.00%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

