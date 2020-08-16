Brokerages Expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will post $402.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.40 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust posted sales of $255.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

NASDAQ:DHC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 952,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,572. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,491,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 75,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,619,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.