Brokerages Expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.98. Pacira Biosciences reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $6,547,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,489 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $68,985.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,861.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,339,828. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,693. Pacira Biosciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -244.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

