Brokerages Set Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) PT at $15.33

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALPN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

ALPN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,479. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $193.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 104.04% and a negative net margin of 1,236.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

