Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Price Target at $78.77

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.