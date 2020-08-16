Brokerages Set H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target at $27.00

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

HEES has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of HEES traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. 262,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $22,221,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,824,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 52.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 294,317 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.