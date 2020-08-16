Burst (BURST) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Burst has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and approximately $108,331.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

About Burst

Get Burst alerts:

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,101,458,580 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.