CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.43. 13,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 52.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 6.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 6.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000.

About CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

