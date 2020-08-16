CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.43. 13,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $11.82.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.
About CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
