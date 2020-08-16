CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLDY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131. CapitaLand has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get CapitaLand alerts:

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.