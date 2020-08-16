CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLDY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131. CapitaLand has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
CapitaLand Company Profile
