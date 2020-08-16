Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $82,136.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, IDAX and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $691.93 or 0.05830343 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015961 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003261 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

